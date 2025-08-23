 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19709364 Edited 23 August 2025 – 13:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Noise-o-matic 1.8.5.5 is now live!

  • improved text to speech overlay functionality

  • voice changer presets now automatically load on combobox change

  • other minor UI improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2479001
