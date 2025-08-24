 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19709361 Edited 24 August 2025 – 11:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thank you for continuing to share your feedback and bug reports with us.

Today we have pushed out another patch to fix and improve the items below!

Improvements

  • Added CRT filter setting

  • Added Brickman animation speed setting

  • Reordered clips fix

  • Hotkey Tab now shows Brickman HP while shooting

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed black screen issues related to extra bullets

  • Fixed UI collision when switching clips while reloading

Game Changes

  • Reduced the coverage of Facility: Channel Pink in Chapter 3

  • Progression balance update

