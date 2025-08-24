Hello everyone, thank you for continuing to share your feedback and bug reports with us.
Today we have pushed out another patch to fix and improve the items below!
Improvements
Added CRT filter setting
Added Brickman animation speed setting
Reordered clips fix
Hotkey Tab now shows Brickman HP while shooting
Bugs Fixed
Fixed black screen issues related to extra bullets
Fixed UI collision when switching clips while reloading
Game Changes
Reduced the coverage of Facility: Channel Pink in Chapter 3
Progression balance update
Changed files in this update