23 August 2025 Build 19709353
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️Bugfix:
- Fixed an issue with zombie professions that restricted all targets to the first active zombie.
- Added a check to the hospital menu to prevent it from getting stuck on screen.

✨Added:
- A zombie's profession can be indicated via hover.

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3909981
  • Loading history…
