🛠️Bugfix:
- Fixed an issue with zombie professions that restricted all targets to the first active zombie.
- Added a check to the hospital menu to prevent it from getting stuck on screen.
✨Added:
- A zombie's profession can be indicated via hover.
Bêta Version [0.0.20]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows French Depot 3909981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update