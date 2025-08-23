 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19709319 Edited 23 August 2025 – 14:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

大家好，根据部分玩家反馈，本次更新添加了新的牌面显示方式。

本次更新后，玩家在首次进入游戏时，会弹出窗口请玩家选择喜欢的牌面显示方式。

后续可随时在设置面板随时更换牌面显示方式。

如果您对本游戏有任何建议或反馈，或者想和更多朋友一起讨论游戏.

请加入玩家QQ群:730992641

Changed files in this update

Depot 3508081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link