大家好，根据部分玩家反馈，本次更新添加了新的牌面显示方式。
本次更新后，玩家在首次进入游戏时，会弹出窗口请玩家选择喜欢的牌面显示方式。
后续可随时在设置面板随时更换牌面显示方式。
如果您对本游戏有任何建议或反馈，或者想和更多朋友一起讨论游戏.
请加入玩家QQ群:730992641
Changed files in this update