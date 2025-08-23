 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19709312 Edited 23 August 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

new

  • added the ability to sort by value in the Your Aquarium menu

  • added the ability to drag and drop around the fish cards in Your Aquarium menu using right click

  • added auto-equip of a newly bought item

  • added a new Setting to set the main screen in multi-monitor setups


balances

  • reduced chance of A and S tier fish early on

  • fishing time now is slightly slower (a new set of items is in the works that will affect this variable)

  • mid and late game fish now can go more time without food


upcoming updates

  • new set of items

