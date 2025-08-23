new
added the ability to sort by value in the Your Aquarium menu
added the ability to drag and drop around the fish cards in Your Aquarium menu using right click
added auto-equip of a newly bought item
added a new Setting to set the main screen in multi-monitor setups
balances
reduced chance of A and S tier fish early on
fishing time now is slightly slower (a new set of items is in the works that will affect this variable)
mid and late game fish now can go more time without food
upcoming updates
new set of items
Changed files in this update