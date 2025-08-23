 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19709229
Update notes via Steam Community
- Transport bot anti stuck routine is only active on follow mode
- Changed the navigation priority on the Zombies
- Matched objects speeds while on conveyor belt
- Lowered the sound level on the saw blade
- Navigation blocker added the B-spawn teleporter
- Fixed some areas the player can get stuck in
- Minor Bug Fixes

