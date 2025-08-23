 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19709204 Edited 23 August 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update fixes the Gallery bug, so the CG Gallery and Jukebox should function properly now.

Adds a new song to the Prologue section, to kick off the game.

Also adds more content to Day 2, all six Day 2 branches have their opening songs now, plus extended the Crazy story-line into evening.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3589781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link