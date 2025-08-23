 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19709133 Edited 23 August 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
A district is freed of aliens when the 3 games Tiny Pods Rescue, Shapi, Bridge The Pods are completed.
The Earth Map and Earth Campaign use color yellow for districts under alien control. They use blue color for districts under human control.

NEW - these maps now figure a blue square if Shapi was completed for that district. And another blue square if Bridge The Pods was completed.

