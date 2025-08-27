Ability Index Added
You can now easily check acquired abilities from the Ability Database.
New Abilities
7×12 variants of defense-related basic stat modifiers
Added 16 survival-related abilities
Quadra Guard
Orc Regeneration
SpinUp
Torque Shield
Accumulated Breath
Strong Crevice
Shell Of Genesis
Tragedy Resistance
Accidental Interference
Pattern Of Endurance
Stone Energy
Menacing Size
Loach Evasion
Quick Reflexes
Double Feint
Perfect Shade
Balance Adjustments
Revised defense & evasion formulas to curb excessive efficiency at high values
Halved attack coefficients across offensive abilities
BodyBlow rarity changed: Common → Uncommon
Items/Systems
Steroid item price reduced 10 → 2 with slightly lowered stats
Reduced costs for tank upgrades and extra slots; added a max upgrade cap
Misc.
Fixed several translation errors
Ability Index Added & Major New Abilities Update
