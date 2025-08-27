 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19709123
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Ability Index Added
    You can now easily check acquired abilities from the Ability Database.

  • New Abilities

    • 7×12 variants of defense-related basic stat modifiers

    • Added 16 survival-related abilities

      • Quadra Guard

      • Orc Regeneration

      • SpinUp

      • Torque Shield

      • Accumulated Breath

      • Strong Crevice

      • Shell Of Genesis

      • Tragedy Resistance

      • Accidental Interference

      • Pattern Of Endurance

      • Stone Energy

      • Menacing Size

      • Loach Evasion

      • Quick Reflexes

      • Double Feint

      • Perfect Shade

  • Balance Adjustments

    • Revised defense & evasion formulas to curb excessive efficiency at high values

    • Halved attack coefficients across offensive abilities

    • BodyBlow rarity changed: Common → Uncommon

  • Items/Systems

    • Steroid item price reduced 10 → 2 with slightly lowered stats

    • Reduced costs for tank upgrades and extra slots; added a max upgrade cap

  • Misc.

    • Fixed several translation errors

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3841941
  • Loading history…
