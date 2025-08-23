 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19709106 Edited 23 August 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.001B Update Notes:
Fixed a BUG where the first execution task failed to trigger due to camera angle issues.
Corrected the first mission to ensure it can only be completed by performing a stealth assassination, preventing task stagnation caused by unintended completion methods.
Resolved an issue where characters might become temporarily immobilized after performing a dodge roll.
Pre-loaded partial new scene files to optimize resource loading.
This update aims to enhance gameplay stability and prepare for upcoming content. Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3915671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link