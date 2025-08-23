Version 0.001B Update Notes:

Fixed a BUG where the first execution task failed to trigger due to camera angle issues.

Corrected the first mission to ensure it can only be completed by performing a stealth assassination, preventing task stagnation caused by unintended completion methods.

Resolved an issue where characters might become temporarily immobilized after performing a dodge roll.

Pre-loaded partial new scene files to optimize resource loading.

This update aims to enhance gameplay stability and prepare for upcoming content. Thank you for your support!