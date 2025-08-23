When a gamepad is connected during Standard Play, you can control the game with both the keyboard & mouse and the gamepad simultaneously.

Since rotation can now be controlled with dedicated keys, you can perform more complex actions—such as rotating while moving. For those who want to enjoy it as an action game, this is a great new option!

And now… you can also play on gaming handheld PCs!

Take your harem anywhere you go!

Other Improvements

Updated the manual.

Minor adjustments and refinements.