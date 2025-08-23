 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19709090 Edited 23 August 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

When a gamepad is connected during Standard Play, you can control the game with both the keyboard & mouse and the gamepad simultaneously.

Since rotation can now be controlled with dedicated keys, you can perform more complex actions—such as rotating while moving. For those who want to enjoy it as an action game, this is a great new option!

And now… you can also play on gaming handheld PCs!

Take your harem anywhere you go!

Other Improvements

Updated the manual.

Minor adjustments and refinements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3774201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link