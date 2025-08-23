 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19709078 Edited 23 August 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed the bug that prevented achievements from unlocking.

Thanks to everyone who reported this bug. Somehow this one had gone unnoticed in the recent major update.

Changed files in this update

Windows BOT.vinnik Chess: Early USSR Championships Content Depot 1711191
