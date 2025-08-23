Hi Travelers!



Another update packed with important fixes, plus a look at the issues we’re currently investigating or working on.

As always, I invite you to read Summary #3 of our Repair Roadmap to see how things are progressing with fixing Hotel Galactic. We are not slowing down.

New Features & Content

Tutorials: Added tutorial videos and in-game hints to help new players get started with quests.

New Animations: Characters now feature new animations for dialogues, diseases, and sleeping on the ground, adding more life to your hotel.

Gameplay & Balancing

Building & Demolition

You can now cancel a room demolition after starting it.

Fixed numerous demolition bugs to prevent issues like disappearing walls, tools getting stuck, or demolishing rooms with guests still inside.

Diseases & Medicine

Rebalanced diseases: ill guests now show a new visual effect to make them easier to spot.

Adjusted the chance of puddles appearing from sick guests.

Reduced resource costs and crafting times for potions.

Updated recipes for red and green potions to use more accessible ingredients.

Adjusted material costs for the First Aid Clinic and Space Medicine Room.

Research & Crafting

Master Builder and Master Tools technologies are now available for research.

The Kitchen Order Board is now unlocked via the Kitchens research node.

Adjusted crafting costs for various Kitchen items.

Updated the Birthday Cake recipe.

Guest & Character AI

Hotel day now starts at 8 AM; guests check out at that time.

Guests about to leave on the ship can no longer be kicked out.

Fixed a major issue where guests could get stuck on the guest ship, preventing it from leaving.

Item Placement

DownwardTrumpetSketch and LadderStorage items can now be placed in any type of room.

Quests

Added several new main story quests: Sparn’s Birthday , Tukyuk’s Ailment , and The Island’s Heart.

Farm Empire: Fixed Turneep’s reward; now gives the correct Skyberry Spire seeds. Reduced the number of fruits required for harvesting.

Simple Life: Fixed quest description in the final stage; correct WillowgrapeVineSeeds are now rewarded.

Harvest Moon: Fixed a major bug that prevented quest completion.

Homeless Species: Added quest rewards and updated required task items.

Added an “await further adventures” objective to The Island’s Heart to clarify the end of the current story act.

Fixed an issue where some quests could accidentally be started more than once.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Performance

Fixed a critical bug that caused severe performance drops and made the ESC menu unusable when cancelling orders at the order board.

Addressed several potential crashes and errors related to character actions, laundry tasks, and item handling.

Laundry

Fixed numerous bugs: Wet clothes no longer fall through the floor. Counters will not show negative numbers. Cleaning tasks now work reliably after loading a save.



Characters & Guests

Fixed an issue where characters would sometimes sleep on the floor instead of their bed.

Fixed a bug where newly arriving guests would immediately leave the ship after loading a game.

Items & Rooms

Fixed an issue where equipped backpacks could be packed into crates during room demolition.

Crates can no longer be packed inside other crates when demolishing rooms.

The building board will no longer remain visible when it shouldn’t.

Trash in rooms is now always cleanable.

Martian Mucus puddles will no longer block item placement.

Fixed crafting and placement issues with the Nocturne item set.

UI & Visuals

Fixed issues with cooking, autosave, and notification displays.

Food items now appear brighter and more visible at night.

Fixed an issue where unlocked items in the research panel appeared in the wrong order.

Audio

Fixed issues with the music system.

Known Issues