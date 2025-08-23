 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19709067 Edited 23 August 2025 – 17:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Travelers!

Another update packed with important fixes, plus a look at the issues we’re currently investigating or working on.

As always, I invite you to read Summary #3 of our Repair Roadmap to see how things are progressing with fixing Hotel Galactic. We are not slowing down.

New Features & Content

  • Tutorials: Added tutorial videos and in-game hints to help new players get started with quests.

  • New Animations: Characters now feature new animations for dialogues, diseases, and sleeping on the ground, adding more life to your hotel.

Gameplay & Balancing

Building & Demolition

  • You can now cancel a room demolition after starting it.

  • Fixed numerous demolition bugs to prevent issues like disappearing walls, tools getting stuck, or demolishing rooms with guests still inside.

Diseases & Medicine

  • Rebalanced diseases: ill guests now show a new visual effect to make them easier to spot.

  • Adjusted the chance of puddles appearing from sick guests.

  • Reduced resource costs and crafting times for potions.

  • Updated recipes for red and green potions to use more accessible ingredients.

  • Adjusted material costs for the First Aid Clinic and Space Medicine Room.

Research & Crafting

  • Master Builder and Master Tools technologies are now available for research.

  • The Kitchen Order Board is now unlocked via the Kitchens research node.

  • Adjusted crafting costs for various Kitchen items.

  • Updated the Birthday Cake recipe.

Guest & Character AI

  • Hotel day now starts at 8 AM; guests check out at that time.

  • Guests about to leave on the ship can no longer be kicked out.

  • Fixed a major issue where guests could get stuck on the guest ship, preventing it from leaving.

Item Placement

  • DownwardTrumpetSketch and LadderStorage items can now be placed in any type of room.

Quests

  • Added several new main story quests: Sparn’s Birthday, Tukyuk’s Ailment, and The Island’s Heart.

  • Farm Empire: Fixed Turneep’s reward; now gives the correct Skyberry Spire seeds. Reduced the number of fruits required for harvesting.

  • Simple Life: Fixed quest description in the final stage; correct WillowgrapeVineSeeds are now rewarded.

  • Harvest Moon: Fixed a major bug that prevented quest completion.

  • Homeless Species: Added quest rewards and updated required task items.

  • Added an “await further adventures” objective to The Island’s Heart to clarify the end of the current story act.

  • Fixed an issue where some quests could accidentally be started more than once.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Performance

  • Fixed a critical bug that caused severe performance drops and made the ESC menu unusable when cancelling orders at the order board.

  • Addressed several potential crashes and errors related to character actions, laundry tasks, and item handling.

Laundry

  • Fixed numerous bugs:

    • Wet clothes no longer fall through the floor.

    • Counters will not show negative numbers.

    • Cleaning tasks now work reliably after loading a save.

Characters & Guests

  • Fixed an issue where characters would sometimes sleep on the floor instead of their bed.

  • Fixed a bug where newly arriving guests would immediately leave the ship after loading a game.

Items & Rooms

  • Fixed an issue where equipped backpacks could be packed into crates during room demolition.

  • Crates can no longer be packed inside other crates when demolishing rooms.

  • The building board will no longer remain visible when it shouldn’t.

  • Trash in rooms is now always cleanable.

  • Martian Mucus puddles will no longer block item placement.

  • Fixed crafting and placement issues with the Nocturne item set.

UI & Visuals

  • Fixed issues with cooking, autosave, and notification displays.

  • Food items now appear brighter and more visible at night.

  • Fixed an issue where unlocked items in the research panel appeared in the wrong order.

Audio

  • Fixed issues with the music system.

Known Issues

  • Some items going out of bounds cannot be picked up,

  • Workers getting stuck to the cursor (reloading fixes it),

  • Some items cannot be put into crates,

  • Various balance issues (prices, resource costs, etc.),

  • Various icons are placeholders or missing,

  • Sell zone not working,

  • Spa not working,

  • Various optimization issues,

  • Broken furniture on the crafting island is not usable after being repaired,

  • Worker AI and behavior issues,

  • Some missing language strings,

  • The game in sandbox mode is not stable,

  • Various issues while interacting with items in occupied rooms,

  • Performance issues when Antialiasing quality is set to x8

