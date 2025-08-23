 Skip to content
Major 23 August 2025 Build 19709026 Edited 23 August 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

I’ve just released a brand new update for the game!

Until now, you could only enjoy Ladyboys through photos, but starting with this patch, videos have been added too.

Thank you all for playing and supporting the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3875121
  • Loading history…
