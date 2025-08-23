- Made the Slime do a squelch when walking (CRITICAL BUG FIX)
- Zombified/Skellyfied bandits may now spawn knocked out, or dead... Which is it!?
- Unconscious characters now no longer display their label, for the above
- Added shadows in World Generation for the new Slimes, Zombies and Skeletons!
- Fixed NPCs incorrectly checking for cover on their detection code
- Fixed NPCs circling around you excessively
- Fixed NPC Ask text for Slimes
- Fixed and improved the attack hitboxes of all Beasts
- Fixed Beasts' natures not being properly set
- Fixed Inflict Random Ailment Spell Effect having no sound
- Fixed some Spell Projectiles not registering hits properly
- Other minor fixes and adjustments
Hotfix for the Monster Update pt1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update