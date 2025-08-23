 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19709003 Edited 23 August 2025 – 12:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Made the Slime do a squelch when walking (CRITICAL BUG FIX)
  • Zombified/Skellyfied bandits may now spawn knocked out, or dead... Which is it!?
  • Unconscious characters now no longer display their label, for the above
  • Added shadows in World Generation for the new Slimes, Zombies and Skeletons!
  • Fixed NPCs incorrectly checking for cover on their detection code
  • Fixed NPCs circling around you excessively
  • Fixed NPC Ask text for Slimes
  • Fixed and improved the attack hitboxes of all Beasts
  • Fixed Beasts' natures not being properly set
  • Fixed Inflict Random Ailment Spell Effect having no sound
  • Fixed some Spell Projectiles not registering hits properly
  • Other minor fixes and adjustments

