Greetings fellow chess enthusiasts,

Check out what's new:

🔊 New BOT.vinnik Reactions: We imported all the updated quotes and reactions directly from our newest game, making our beloved robot instructor even more expressive and sarcastic than ever.

✏️ Comprehensive Text Revision: Conducted a thorough review of all content, eliminating typos, improving syntax, and making texts clearer and more enjoyable.

🖥️ Windowed Mode: You can now easily switch between fullscreen and windowed mode by pressing ALT + ENTER.

🛠️ Bug Fixes: Addressed issues related to incorrectly swapped achievements.

📈 Gameplay Flow Improvements:

Clarified when clicks are necessary to proceed.

Immediate feedback for correct moves, removing the need to wait for previous incorrect comments.

🎨 Minor Visual Refinements: Subtle adjustments behind the chessboard for an improved visual experience.

🚀 New Splash Screen: Featuring our updated studio brand, Deep Green Games!

And there’s more coming soon: in just one week, we’ll be releasing the demo of our newest title, BOT.VINNIK Chess Masters Academy!

Thanks for all the support, and see you on the chessboard!

— The Deep Green Games Team