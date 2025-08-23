23 Aug 2025 — Patch v00.60.072

Fixed A/C unit shader (no longer too dark at night).

Fixed issue where boxes could disappear when taken from storage space and touching a trash bin.

Added ground grid to assist with object placement.

Fixed outlines not appearing on: Shelf Round 4 Racks, Shelf 2 Racks, Shelf 3 Racks, Shelf 4 Racks, Shelf L-Shaped 4 Racks.

Added an extra color to the aim indicator so it remains visible when aiming at white surfaces.