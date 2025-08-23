23 Aug 2025 — Patch v00.60.072
Fixed A/C unit shader (no longer too dark at night).
Fixed issue where boxes could disappear when taken from storage space and touching a trash bin.
Added ground grid to assist with object placement.
Fixed outlines not appearing on: Shelf Round 4 Racks, Shelf 2 Racks, Shelf 3 Racks, Shelf 4 Racks, Shelf L-Shaped 4 Racks.
Added an extra color to the aim indicator so it remains visible when aiming at white surfaces.
Shelves, products, tags, and boxes behind walls or tents can no longer be selected.
