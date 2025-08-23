 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19708921 Edited 23 August 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

23 Aug 2025 — Patch v00.60.072

  1. Fixed A/C unit shader (no longer too dark at night).

  2. Fixed issue where boxes could disappear when taken from storage space and touching a trash bin.

  3. Added ground grid to assist with object placement.

  4. Fixed outlines not appearing on: Shelf Round 4 Racks, Shelf 2 Racks, Shelf 3 Racks, Shelf 4 Racks, Shelf L-Shaped 4 Racks.

  5. Added an extra color to the aim indicator so it remains visible when aiming at white surfaces.

  6. Shelves, products, tags, and boxes behind walls or tents can no longer be selected.

Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7

Changed files in this update

Depot 3614461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link