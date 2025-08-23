🧟 New Content
New zombie type — “Burned” (2x HP, resistant to knockdown).
Added a new type of zombie to some locations.
Increased zombie numbers on certain locations.
🔦 Gameplay & Mechanics
Reworked tree chopping system: now requires 3 hits, leaves a dirt mark after chopping.
Reworked flashlight: wider beam, longer range, new lighting method.
Stamina regeneration delay reduced from 4s → 1s.
Increased day length by 15%.
📦 Loot & Spawn
Added more lootable cars at the factory.
Adjusted loot spawn chances in the Military Barracks.
📍 World & Locations
Removed tree inside the Military Barracks.
Fixed road collision in the village.
🌍 UI & Localization
Fixed marker text at the Gas Station.
Changed files in this update