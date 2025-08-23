 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19708917
Update notes via Steam Community

🧟 New Content

  • New zombie type — “Burned” (2x HP, resistant to knockdown).

  • Added a new type of zombie to some locations.

  • Increased zombie numbers on certain locations.

🔦 Gameplay & Mechanics

  • Reworked tree chopping system: now requires 3 hits, leaves a dirt mark after chopping.

  • Reworked flashlight: wider beam, longer range, new lighting method.

  • Stamina regeneration delay reduced from 4s → 1s.

  • Increased day length by 15%.

📦 Loot & Spawn

  • Added more lootable cars at the factory.

  • Adjusted loot spawn chances in the Military Barracks.

📍 World & Locations

  • Removed tree inside the Military Barracks.

  • Fixed road collision in the village.

🌍 UI & Localization

  • Fixed marker text at the Gas Station.

