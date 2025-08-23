This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi!

Here's a big update to fix many technical issues in the game demo. This is not adding anything gameplay-wise, but ensuring I can work and you can play in the best conditions.

Change in the framework

Change the framework to make the game a Steam app from Tauri to NW.JS, that means:

Improve Linux compatibility: the game has been validated on Ubuntu 22, Fedora 42 (KDE Plasma), Linux Mint, Artix, Arch, and SteamOS without any major issues found. Ubuntu and SteamOS are still the only officially supported OSes for QA reasons, but I'm open to bug reports if you have some.

Add MacOS compatibility: the game has been tested without issues on MacOS 15. It theoretically supports anything from macOS 12 upwards

Remove the need to have Edge Webview 2 installed on Windows, which means Windows 7 should be supported as well now (but not officially supported since I can't test on this OS)

The Steam Overlay now works on most OS (some Linux setups are still buggy, I don't know why)

Rework automatic integration and tests so they are more resilient

Housekeeping

Update Steam API DLL to 1.62

Update some dependencies used for the user interface.

Various fixes and improvements

Make the Steam API calls lighter to improve performance

Add an error message when the connection to the server is lost.

Fix translation in credits.

Known issues:

The "maximum amount" displayed on the global market may include in-transit resources, which may make it wrong by up to 5 units.

The tutorial needs to be reworked.

We need to prevent the factory from infinitely growing asap, and it's planned in the current set of updates (electricity consumption, employee gauge, and dynamic market prices will be needed)

Multiple places in the game need a user interface or experience improvements.

The auto-linking between machines and/or storage is still pretty dumb and needs improvements (and a way for you, the player, to override this choice!)

And a few minor bugs in the roadmap

Public dev roadmap

Thank you all for your testing and feedback!

Don't hesitate to send us your feedback on the Official Discord server or via the in-game feedback form.

Elanis