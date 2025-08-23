 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 23 August 2025 Build 19708888 Edited 23 August 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings fellow chess enthusiasts,

Check out what's new:

🔊 New BOT.vinnik Reactions: We imported all the updated quotes and reactions directly from our newest game, making our beloved robot instructor even more expressive and sarcastic than ever.

✏️ Comprehensive Text Revision: Conducted a thorough review of all content, eliminating typos, improving syntax, and making texts clearer and more enjoyable.

🖥️ Windowed Mode: You can now easily switch between fullscreen and windowed mode by pressing ALT + ENTER.

🛠️ Bug Fixes: Addressed issues related to incorrectly swapped achievements.

📈 Gameplay Flow Improvements:

  • Clarified when clicks are necessary to proceed.

  • Immediate feedback for correct moves, removing the need to wait for previous incorrect comments.

🎨 Minor Visual Refinements: Subtle adjustments behind the chessboard for an improved visual experience.

🚀 New Splash Screen: Featuring our updated studio brand, Deep Green Games!

And there’s more coming soon: in just one week, we’ll be releasing the demo of our newest title, BOT.VINNIK Chess Masters Academy!

Thanks for all the support, and see you on the chessboard!

— The Deep Green Games Team

Changed files in this update

Windows BOT.vinnik Chess: Opening Traps Content Depot 1493841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link