NOTE: The mouse sensitivity slider will not do anything in this version. I will think about using it to adjust the windows mouse speed, as I describe in this message.



I've updated the testing branch in order to start coming up with a better solution for the mouse movement. Some players, and from what I can gather, it seems to effect folks with bigger monitors and high DPI mouse sensitivity the most, have been struggling with the game's weird mouse scaling script that I wrote.



So this testing version resets everything, and it uses the mouse's actual screen position to determine where it appears in the game. Great! Problem solved, right?



Wrong. The game has a very unique, and in hindsight, perhaps problematic, way of displaying on your screen. It is a small window (640 x 360 pixels) and it gets scaled up to the size you prefer, like 1920 x 1080 for instance. However, Windows somehow still thinks it is 640 x 360. So when you move the mouse across the game window, it actually moves much faster, depending on how large you have set the window size.



This was the reason I ended up writing my own mouse script to begin with, as players back then complained that the mouse was too sensitive. Fair enough.



I hope this can be a new start, to prevent the "floatyness" issue current players are experiencing.



The next step will be to address the sensitivity. Previously I had a script that actually adjusted the Windows mouse speed while playing the game. That became a problem if players wanted to work on something else outside of the game screen. The mouse would remain slower, and if the game crashed or exited without using the exit button, the players had to go into Windows settings and re-adjust their mouse speed manually. Obviously that was a big problem.



However, I might be able to re-introduce that is a less ham-fisted way. So perhaps it can adjust the speed only when the mouse is actually over the game window, etc...



The other option could be to actually use the proper window size (which I have tried before) and figure out a way for the text and graphics to scale up more correctly. When I've done this in the past, it really messes up the look of the game, so I am reluctant to go this route. But we'll see what happens...



To try out the new (old) mouse script, go to Cyclopean > Properties > Betas and pick "Testing" from the list. Try it out, see if the floatyness is gone, and if the sensitivity is too much or acceptable. Please report your findings back here, or on the discord. Thanks!



