23 August 2025 Build 19708836 Edited 23 August 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Dear players from Turkey, I am pleased to present to you an improved version of the Turkish localization. I have heard rumors about improper and, in places, offensive localization. One community member(sayinnn) expressed his desire to help. Thanks to his efforts, the game has an updated localization. Thank him very much!

Please, if you check it out, let me know about the quality of the new localization. Thank you!

I used Google Translate online for this message, so forgive any mistakes.

