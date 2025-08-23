Are you sure you want to view these images?

Dear players from Turkey, I am pleased to present to you an improved version of the Turkish localization. I have heard rumors about improper and, in places, offensive localization. One community member(sayinnn) expressed his desire to help. Thanks to his efforts, the game has an updated localization. Thank him very much!

Please, if you check it out, let me know about the quality of the new localization. Thank you!

I used Google Translate online for this message, so forgive any mistakes.