23 August 2025 Build 19708800 Edited 23 August 2025 – 11:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a bug.

Changes

  • Fixed a memory leak that could happen while playing for extended periods of time

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3385371
macOS Depot 3385372
Linux Depot 3385373
