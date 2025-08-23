 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19708775 Edited 23 August 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update makes a few changes with your crew to improve combat. Your crew now update their destination whilst moving to combat so they no longer follow pirates in a stop/start fashion. Your crew will also stop and start shooting pirates if they pass near. These couple of changes make your crew much more effective in getting to position for combat.

Patch notes:-

  • Improve: Workers now stop and attack pirates if close by.
  • Improve: Workers update combat destination during movement.
  • Fix: Emergency on move test, only check if worker has emergency task set.
  • Fix: Pirates continue attacking if return pirate ship destroyed.


Nick

