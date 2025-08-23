Are you sure you want to view these images?

Today is finally the release of the WT+WT Mod for No Such Luck!

The DLC/WT Will continue to be updated as the game is updated - as new content is made for the game,

the WT will be updated to match.

For now the DLC contains a Mod for NSL, and a companion WT PDF.

The Mod might be a little different than you're used to. Here's a few screenshots explaining it. Explanations can also be found in the in-game help tab.

In the Options Menu, you'll see a new tab with the DLC installed:

Full Mode adds commentary along with choices including what effects they have. It also provides commentary/explanations prior to every freeroam. Full Mode also includes the Paths Guide explained below.

Basic Mode only contains the Paths Guide. Because of how branching is handled, to enable most WT functionality, you must select a path from the Paths Guide. Each one comes with a brief description of the path - shown as such here.



Once you've selected a path the game will color-code all choices that affect that path. Choices which have no effect will not be highlighted in any way. If Full Mode is enabled, commentary will still be on.

The Paths Guide is accessible from a tab at the top right of the screen in the very beginning - although it disappears fairly quickly. From that point on, it can be accessed from your phone (During Freeroams in CH1 and 2, and at all times in CH3). From your phone you can also directly open the companion PDF via the "WT" Icon shown here:

Finally, the PDF can also be opened directly from the Main Menu.

That's all - if you encounter any issues or bugs feel free to report them in the Community Hub for the main game. Enjoy the WT DLC for No Such Luck!