Mouse and Controls
- Fixed an issue where mouse sensitivity settings were not loading correctly on startup, causing some players to experience erratic or incorrect sensitivity.
- The maximum allowed value for mouse sensitivity has been increased, providing players with a wider range of control options.
Achievements
- Achievements related to items will now be checked and awarded at the time of game load. For players who completed achievements before they were officially added, they will be instantly unlocked upon loading their saved game.
Bug Fixes
- The 'Crowtime kill count' on the in-game map will no longer be displayed as a floating-point number, but as a clean integer.
