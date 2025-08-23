



Hear me, Death Warriors.

The sixth circle of time has passed, and once again the memory of Death Crown rises.

On this day, we, the keepers of the crown, bring you a new gift. Not an illusion, not a jest, but a true transformation: the black-and-white world has been stained with color.

Since ancient times, whispers of the crowd branded the game: “its lines make eyes bleed.” I never heeded such words, yet a spark of curiosity long burned within me: what would become of the crown if color seeped into its darkness?

We unearthed the old scrolls, the sprite sheets that slumbered in the vault of the game itself. I laid upon them the palette of Loop Hero, a treasure I revere, and began the ritual of recoloring. Sprite after sprite, for the original sources, once forged in Photoshop and stranger tools, were lost, and the remnants had crumbled to dust.

Later, while shaping Era of Humans, I mastered another instrument, Aseprite, where layers and timelines stand like magical seals. With its aid, many images surrendered to recoloring more easily than in the beginning.

Yet I confess: the result did not lift my heart. For the crown was born in the twilight of two colors, and new shades often broke its weave. Do not take this as canon, but as an experiment, an unanswered question, a scar between worlds: what if?

During development, we chose to separate the colored and classic versions into different builds. However, all saves, achievements, and other progress remain shared, so your victories will carry equal weight in both worlds. Our programmer worked especially hard on this, making sure the transition between versions would be smooth and effortless for you.

To enter the colored realm, simply select the corresponding option when launching the game.





Know this: in the true realm of Death Crown there are no colors. Only the white of the wastes and the black of the shadows. Only within this two-toned abyss does its essence truly awaken.

And now, once each year, we, the keepers, gather again to leave you a sign.

May victory be yours, Death Warriors




