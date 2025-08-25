 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19708633 Edited 25 August 2025 – 01:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for your patience, gogh players!

We’ve been building “Multiplayer” for a while now,

and starting today we’re running a one-week Open Beta that anyone can join‼️‼️‼️

Multiplayer on Steam

We’ve decided to release Multiplayer in Autumn 2025!

This will be the biggest update since launch, and we’re incredibly excited to share it with you.

We haven’t really talked about what Steam’s Multiplayer will look like yet.

The mobile version has supported multiplayer since last year, but the Steam version is taking a different approach.

Based on all the feedback we’ve received, we’re crafting a new experience that really shines on PC.

Gather in your own room—or a friend’s!

※ Work-in-progress screen.

Multiplayer lets you set your own room to limited access as a “Multiplayer Room” and invite other players.

Inside a Multiplayer Room, you can show what you’re working on above your avatar and communicate with a handful of fun emotes.

Just like on mobile, there’s no text or voice chat—so you can focus without worrying about conversation.

Open Beta runs for one week

Starting today, we’re kicking off the Open Beta for the “Multiplayer” feature!

\[β Test Details]

We’d love your feedback to help us polish the experience!

Jump in and give it a try‼️‼️‼️

Changed depots in open-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19708633
Windows Linux Depot 3213851
macOS Depot 3213852
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link