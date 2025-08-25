This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you so much for your patience, gogh players!

We’ve been building “Multiplayer” for a while now,

and starting today we’re running a one-week Open Beta that anyone can join‼️‼️‼️

Multiplayer on Steam

We’ve decided to release Multiplayer in Autumn 2025 !

This will be the biggest update since launch, and we’re incredibly excited to share it with you.

We haven’t really talked about what Steam’s Multiplayer will look like yet.

The mobile version has supported multiplayer since last year, but the Steam version is taking a different approach.

Based on all the feedback we’ve received, we’re crafting a new experience that really shines on PC.

Gather in your own room—or a friend’s!

※ Work-in-progress screen.

Multiplayer lets you set your own room to limited access as a “Multiplayer Room” and invite other players.

Inside a Multiplayer Room, you can show what you’re working on above your avatar and communicate with a handful of fun emotes.

Just like on mobile, there’s no text or voice chat—so you can focus without worrying about conversation.

Open Beta runs for one week

Starting today, we’re kicking off the Open Beta for the “Multiplayer” feature!

\[β Test Details]

Dates: Aug 25 (Mon) – Sep 1 (Mon), ends 5:00 PM (JST)

Who can join: All players who own gogh on Steam

How to join: https://help.gogh.gg/beta-test

We’d love your feedback to help us polish the experience!

Jump in and give it a try‼️‼️‼️