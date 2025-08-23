🗓️ Weekly Updates

Hey everyone!We’ve got some exciting stuff to share in today’s update - new team members, fresh features, and a bunch of improvements across the board!From now on, you can expect weekly updates - every Saturday,with either bigger or smaller improvements, depending on the week.Let’s kick off with a warm welcome and some exciting news for the community and the game: we’ve got four amazing new full-time team members!First up, welcome Jeremi & Jakub –who’ve joined to help push the game forward faster than ever.That means Sboczek is no longer coding solo, and he’s super happy to have their support!Next, let’s give a huge shoutout to Kami, who joined uslast week!He’s been with us for a while already - creating all the awesome videos you’ve seen, including the epic launch trailer and the live reaction video at the end of this update 🎬Kami is also the heart of our Discord community, where he’s always connecting with players, collecting feedback, and keeping the good vibes going.And finally, we’re thrilled to welcome Matt, who’s joining the teamHis story is especially awesome - he started out as a super active community member, and now he’s officially part of the dev team. We’re so happy to have him on board!We’re beyond excited to have all four of them on board ❤️This collaboration is already going great - and two of the new features in this update were actually created by them:You can catch all of these changes in action - with live reactions - from Kami, our community manager!New center boost bars are in! There are 4 different styles, and each comes in both long and short versions.You can also tweak the X position and scale to your liking!You’ve asked for it, and now it’s here: You can now take photos during gameplay - no need to go into replay mode anymore!But we didn’t stop there...The old Replay Viewer button has been replaced by a new Gallery button.From there, you can:We’ll keep improving the gallery UI and fix any issues as we go.Now you can choose the exact track order in Grand Prix mode!Just click a track to add it to the cup, and click again to remove it.And for all the music lovers out there - yes, the OST release is on the horizon... 👀Stay tuned, it may be dropping sooner than you think 🎧🔥---Leave a like if you’re enjoying the update, and don’t forget to drop a warm welcome to our new team members – they’re already doing amazing work! !:fire: see you next week!