23 August 2025 Build 19708551
Update notes via Steam Community
Hiya! Today's patch notes:

- Dawn no longer blinks to interactive objects if she's wearing underwear only (during the day)

- Removed input buffered action after taking off from a jump as it could get confusing when hitting jump & dash nearly at the same time

- Fixed interactive objects highlight sequence skipping (more fluid and clear)

- Reduced the jump slow motion effect so as to not break the flow so much -- It's still there but more subtle

- Rebalanced enemies spawn conditions on night 2 and 3

Thanks for playing!

