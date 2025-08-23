Hiya! Today's patch notes:



- Dawn no longer blinks to interactive objects if she's wearing underwear only (during the day)



- Removed input buffered action after taking off from a jump as it could get confusing when hitting jump & dash nearly at the same time



- Fixed interactive objects highlight sequence skipping (more fluid and clear)



- Reduced the jump slow motion effect so as to not break the flow so much -- It's still there but more subtle



- Rebalanced enemies spawn conditions on night 2 and 3



Thanks for playing!