- Some players were confused by the man’s dialogue at the end of the game. We’ve slightly adjusted the final cutscene to make its meaning clearer.
Explanation:
Q: What the hell? Why does this guy want to take my legs?
A: Well, the game doesn't have a negative meaning, although it's not a happy ending.
The meaning is actually quite simple. Our nameless hero survived the nightmare, but after repeatedly bashing his knees against walls and pillars, they’re probably ruined. That’s all the man is referring to at the end. But are his knees really destroyed, or is that man lying? That’s a story for another time..
- Some players didn't understand the purpose of the empty security room on the 8th floor, so this gameplay moment has also been reworked for better understanding.
Explanation:
Q: What's the point of this room? I just wasted my time.
A: Again, the explanation is straightforward. The little girl stole a gun from the security room, hid it on the 2nd floor, and in return asks the player to find her toy. This is hinted at by an alternate game path — a gun can be found in the locked security room on the 6th floor.
- Minor adjustments to difficulty levels.
