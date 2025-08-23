Q: What the hell? Why does this guy want to take my legs?

A: Well, the game doesn't have a negative meaning, although it's not a happy ending.

The meaning is actually quite simple. Our nameless hero survived the nightmare, but after repeatedly bashing his knees against walls and pillars, they’re probably ruined. That’s all the man is referring to at the end. But are his knees really destroyed, or is that man lying? That’s a story for another time..