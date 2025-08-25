 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19708409 Edited 25 August 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

This update contains a couple of QoL updates and fixes related to text drawing.

PS: I just announced my new game Mining Merchant. Check out the brand new gameplay trailer here and add it to your wishlist while you're there :) https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2830150/view/545616987916599657

Changed files in this update

Depot 2830151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link