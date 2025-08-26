 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19708324 Edited 27 August 2025 – 11:26:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚡ Update 1.0.1.6 – Critical Fixes, UI Polish & Better Gameplay Flow!

We’ve rolled out a new patch focused on stability, fixes, and clarity to make your experience smoother than ever.

Changelog – 1.0.1.6

🛠 Fixed critical bug that prevented the game from being loaded at certain points.


🤝 Resolved liberation issue where freeing a country could incorrectly result in -25 diplomacy points.


🎨 Improved several UI screens for a cleaner and more consistent experience.


💾 Enhanced save error handling to prevent unexpected behavior and improve reliability.


💡 Added more tooltips across key systems so mechanics are easier to understand for all players.


🚨 Improved colony attack warnings to give clearer alerts when your territories are in danger.


📢 Fixed trading notification bugs so updates now display correctly in the UI.

👀 Sneak Peek – Mobile Version Coming Soon!

We’ve heard you loud and clear! The demand for a mobile version has been huge, and we’re working hard to bring Countryballs: Power Protocol to your phones and tablets very soon. Stay tuned for more details – it’s going to be epic! 📱🔥

Thanks again for all the reports and feedback – every update helps us shape Countryballs: Power Protocol into the best strategy chaos it can be! 🎉

Changed files in this update

