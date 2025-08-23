\[Important Fixes]

☆☆☆ Fixed an issue where rewards in Daily Challenges could be deducted. ☆☆☆ Fixed an issue where the highest difficulty in Survival Mode would cause a freeze in later stages.

\[If you lost points due to the issues mentioned above, you can send us a bug feedback package for compensation.]

\[Important Updates]

☆☆ Added a loot drop mechanism for enemy loots. In different modes, killing enemies may drop loot such as coins/health. These can be picked up by getting close. ☆☆ Added the "Sword Dance" mechanic for melee weapons. When swinging a melee weapon, the dodge rate against nearby ranged attacks is greatly increased. ☆ When enemies lose their target (e.g., the player goes invisible or enters smoke status), the enemy will not stop moving but will enter a search state. ☆ Optimized the overall sound effect system, improving the Doppler effect of sounds and fixing some issues with explosive sounds. ☆ Optimized the perimeter task: when the enemy artillery position group exists, actual shelling will occur rather than just numerical effects. ☆ Added a stray bullet mechanism for kinetic weapons: when a bullet reaches maximum range, it has a chance to double its range, based on the number of ricochets. ☆ In normal mode, you can now claim DLC exclusive equipment for the character in the Mecha Management Panel. ☆ When players and friendly units are in cover, they can trigger 100% Explosion Resistance and Resistance

\[Normal Updates/Optimizations]

Added a permanent HUD display showing the player’s health in some modes. New interaction entry for weapon charge switch. New interaction entry for automatic firing after weapon charge switch. Added a total overview window for enemy strength in Endless Mode. Detailed information will be shown when feedback package generation fails. 88 Cannon now deals more damage to shields. Bullet time is smoother, and some slow-motion visual effects have been adjusted. All enemies now have the attribute: Plasma Resistance. Added a feature in Story Mode to switch to a lower difficulty at any time (can be done via console). Enhanced skill: Soul Shock Enhanced Mecha Remodel: Turret

\[Art Updates]

Added new mecha skins: Hercules (Paladin) Added new mecha skins: Fierce Tiger (Horse Archer) Added corresponding combat portraits for all combat skins. Added new character skin: Qipao



\[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where items that couldn’t be recycled would be bulk recycled.

Fixed an issue where grag grenade/shoulder-mounted weapons would cause explosions when fired inside buildings.

Fixed a bug where melee lifesteal might persist indefinitely.

Fixed a bug where the airstrike missile texture angle was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where sandworms wouldn’t explode.

Fixed a bug where the turret placed by Dominator was the wrong size.

Fixed a bug where EMP couldn’t destroy shields in some cases.

Fixed a bug where the Dominator and Sandworm's super-strong beam duration was incorrect.

Fixed a bug where upgrading weapons could cause attachments to be swallowed.

Fixed an issue where smoking and drinking wouldn't affect the new attributes added in the previous version.

Fixed an issue where the Daily Challenge preparation interface wouldn’t show the newly added attributes for characters.

Fixed an issue where charged bullets might be replaced by electromagnetic bullets.

Fixed an issue where, after selecting enemy strength boosts in Endless Mode, players couldn't see the enemy strength that day.

Fixed a bug where one-sided weapon fire jitter would fail in some cases.

Fixed a bug where the player could still run after running out of stamina in certain situations.

Fixed a bug where items were unlocked but the corresponding imprintable items couldn't be unlocked.

\[Performance Optimizations]

Fixed an issue where rendering frame rate would affect shooting intervals.

Fixed a performance issue when laser beams hit multiple objects.

Fixed a performance issue with charged weapons.

Fixed a performance issue caused by dissolving objects.

\[Sneaking Mode Optimization]

Optimized the tutorial for Sneaking Mode.

Fixed issues where firing/footstep sounds were not working in Sneaking Mode.

Fixed a bug where enemies under trees appeared opaque in Sneaking Mode.

Fixed a bug where manpower data was displayed incorrectly in Sneaking Mode.

Adjusted the difficulty of defensive levels in Sneaking Mode.

\[Crowdfunding Related]

Updated the thank-you list for all crowdfunding players, which can be viewed on the main game interface. Updated the product naming list.

\[Important]