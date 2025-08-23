WHATS NEW?

A whole menagerie of animals have joined the roster, just itching to battle.

Joining this season is Blowfish, Fly, Velvet Worm, Crow, Axolotl, Gecko, Mudskipper, Chicken, Coelacanth, Pig, Koala, Numbat, Dolphin, Cow, Gibbon, Octopus, Cheetah, Piranha, Dimetrodon, and Oviraptor.

There has been a reshuffling of all the tiers and animal stats. This means all you Shrew/Spider fans will have to say goodbye to your Shrewder. You're all gonna need new strategies!

Another major addition this update is the Battimals Leaderboard. There's no better time to get competitive and climb your way to the top!

All players will start the season with 5000 points. The higher you rank in each match the more points you will earn. But beware ranking below 4th place will cost you points.

FEATURING

STARTERS: Blowfish, Frog, Fly, Velvet Worm, Seahorse

$5: Crow, Axolotl, Scorpion, Bee, Angler, Sheep, Slug, Cuttlefish

$6: Turtle, Gecko, Mudskipper, Toucan, Eel, Bat, Spider

$7: Squirrel, Chicken, Coelacanth, Snake, Cat, Rat, Flamingo

$8: Pig, Koala, Numbat, Camel, Rabbit, Vulture, Weasel

$9: Dolphin, Kangaroo, Echidna, Swordfish, Cow, Dog

$10: Fox, Gibbon, Octopus, Tortoise, Ostrich, Walrus

$11: Crocodile, Cheetah, Cassowary, Beaver, Piranha

$12: Dimetrodon, Oviraptor, Velociraptor, Tyrannosaurus, Stegosaurus