23 August 2025 Build 19708217
Update notes via Steam Community
Terrain and Snow improvements
Many minor equipment und clothing improvements
Made speech volume default a bit louder
Prevented joystick to press disabled buttons
Added a popup onscreen keyboard for joystick control entering player name

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3770401
  • Loading history…
