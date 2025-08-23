Improved Text Readability: We have significantly increased the font size across all in-game windows to improve readability. We are committed to enhancing UI accessibility and will continue to make adjustments based on your feedback.



Alembic Operation Fix: The game will no longer allow you to start the Alembic with only a corpse and no assigned worker. This also resolves a critical bug that could lead to save file corruption.



Inculpation Parameter Fix: An issue where the Inquisitor would appear instantly (without a timer) when the 'Inculpation' parameter dropped to zero has been resolved. The timer will now function correctly in this scenario.



New Option for Herb Gathering: You can now offer the Neighbour an old knife for the herb gathering expedition. This provides an alternative for players who have already sacrificed Nana's Sickle in a transmutation circle.



Greetings, Alchemists!We're back with another round of fixes and improvements based on your excellent feedback.Here’s what’s included in this update:We are continuing to work through your reports and will have more updates on the way. Thank you for your reviews and for helping us to make Ways of Alchemy better!Happy experimenting!