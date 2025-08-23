 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19708166 Edited 23 August 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game version: v1.0.11 ːsteamthisː

ADDED:

  • Added flight behavior for the following items: Drone, Scroll Of Fire, Space Air Satellite, Moon Month, Air Green Dragon, Jellyfish Umbrella, Air Microphone, Air Moon Dragon, Balloon In The Clouds, Blue Ghost, Angel Wreath, Skeleton Fun, Weather Clouds, Flying Cat, UFO Cat, Transparent Ghost, Moon Book, Octopus Light Bulb.

  • Added a rotation animation for the RingButterflies item.

CHANGED:

  • Adjusted item prices in the shop.

  • Balance: reduced the drop rate of Uncommon quality items.

  • Added a setting to choose temperature display units (e.g., °C or °F).

  • Characters now turn their eyes towards the source of dialogue when it appears.

FIXED:

  • Fixed a bug where items could scale incorrectly (increasing or decreasing by 1.5x) when the window scale was set to a value other than 1.0.

  • Fixed a bug where the point scoring sound effect could layer on top of itself and play for an abnormally long time.


Thank you for your support and feedback! Enjoy the game! ❤️

