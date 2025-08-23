The Summer update #2 for MDS is now available! Discover 80 brand-new items to craft the perfect cozy corner and give your dream setup a refreshing new look.

New Items

We’ve just added 80 brand-new free items for everyone! Many of them came directly from your amazing suggestions—thank you for continuing to inspire and shape the game. Your support truly means the world to us!

Other Changes and Bug Fixes

Updated Japanese localization.

Slightly updated German localization.

The lamp added in the last update now changes color correctly.

Tooltips are now always positioning correctly

Fixed the appearance of the old window interface in blue print mode.

