23 August 2025 Build 19708131 Edited 23 August 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added some events
Adjusted text issues in the repair menu
Fixed some text display errors
Adjusted infantry pathfinding mode
Fixed issue where crew members were not saved in abandoned vehicles
Added firing sound effect for 23mm anti-aircraft gun
Fixed issue where wounded info could not be viewed in enemy FOB
Adjusted AI logic during CQB
Added explosion sound effect for grenades
Added firing sound effect for rifles indoors
Fixed crash when performing surgery on wounded at frontline first aid point
Fixed pathfinding errors for logistics squads
Adjusted visual effects of prompts

