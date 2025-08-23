Added some events

Adjusted text issues in the repair menu

Fixed some text display errors

Adjusted infantry pathfinding mode

Fixed issue where crew members were not saved in abandoned vehicles

Added firing sound effect for 23mm anti-aircraft gun

Fixed issue where wounded info could not be viewed in enemy FOB

Adjusted AI logic during CQB

Added explosion sound effect for grenades

Added firing sound effect for rifles indoors

Fixed crash when performing surgery on wounded at frontline first aid point

Fixed pathfinding errors for logistics squads

Adjusted visual effects of prompts

