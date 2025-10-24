This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ballshit, the live-action visual novel, is OUT NOW on Steam!

Launch date: 24 Oct, 16:00 UTC+8 with a 15% week-one discount!

Campus-fantasy romp: follow the newly gender-swapped otaku “Eggy” on a hilarious quest to reclaim his lost identity. Real-actor sprites, full voice acting, video CGs—every cinematic trick we could cram in to turn the story into one wild stage show. Hyperbolic humour built on sharp contrasts, stuffed with memes and anime culture; a gender-bend triggers a domino line of ridiculous situations. Auto-save plus instant scene replay—rewind any time, test new choices, collect every ending.

Played in third-person, you decide whether Dan-Dan hunts for love, digs for the truth, or fights to become a guy again.

No complex controls, no cryptic unlock requirements—just sit back and dive head-first into the madness!