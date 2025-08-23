Join us for in-game for this weekend and for future events, which run every other Saturday at 19:00 UCT+1. You can sign-up for events, get notified of new events and discuss the changes with the team at discord.gg/vanguardww2.



We have an exciting update we'll be testing out. Many of you are used to our Raid mode which sees attackers assaulting and destroying radio beacons, while defenders attempt to stop these actions. We have had requests though about the feasibility of area captures, this weekend's event will be trialling our WIP version of this.

We have temporarily made an alternate version of Carpiquet's map, player's will capture the first point as an area by simply being within the garden's walls before advancing on normally to destroy radio sets. Defenders be aware you must eliminate the attackers as currently your presence on the objective does not stall the capture.

This is an early snapshot of this mode and so we would love to hear feedback as well as any bugs you may come across! To match the importance of this area we have beefed up the defences turning this once sublime little garden into a small German outpost, which we expect you will have to fight tooth and nail over.

Summary of Changes:

Added experimental capture zones

Updated Carpiquet first objective to use capture zone for testing

Known Issues

Rare bug where objective capture can continue after player dies. Press F to cancel after being killed. We are actively investigating this issue and we have made changes in this update to make it easier to track down the cause. Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users. Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings) After extended period of playing, rendering glitch can occur and leave trail behind cursor and other icons. Game restart is required.







