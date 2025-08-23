 Skip to content
23 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed the bug where the turret still rotates when paused
2. Fixed the bug where the encyclopedia could not be fully unlocked after completing the exploration mode
3. Fixed the bug where mutated joints could not be replaced normally
4. Fixed the bug where the bounty in disaster mode may be settled twice
5. Increased the range of machine gun turrets
6. Slightly increased the minimum cooldown time for enemies
7. Performance optimization was carried out in several places

