Hey! I am building the screen to view details about the items in inventory, and it's shaping up pretty well!



You can click the heart icon on the item details screen of an item to add that item to be your favorite, and it will replace your clicking button on the main screen. Click favorite again on the same item to disable it.

I'll be adding more stats and buttons onto this details screen too.



You can use the left/right arrows to navigate to the next items you own, and it will download the primary image for that item as needed. Things load faster once they get cached.

The inventory screen itself is still really heavy, we could use a more basic text-based version or a different mode on the existing one, like loading static images of each in inventory and then animate them as you hover, but we'll worry about that later. I didn't make any changes to the inventory screen recently, but I just wanted to add a reminder about this button here in the settings and how it is fairly important at the moment. People with few item types will probably barely notice a difference, this is for those who have tons of different items.

Currently they way it works is inventory mode 1 will pre-load your entire inventory (uses tons of RAM, takes a long time, but pages turn instantly when loaded) and mode 2 will load the items one page at a time. You should basically always be using mode 2 for inventory but it can be slow to skip through 20 pages that way so you may still need the preload mode sometimes, for example if you wanted to let it load for a few minutes then quickly browse the pages to the item you want without any delays.

At the moment loading my inventory in mode 2 on the first page causes the system to use 2GB of RAM:

And then using mode 1 (with 348 unique items) it will use over 30GB of RAM:





Which obviously is not ideal, especially as more items get released.. And when you use mode 2, it is a lot lighter but it still eats more memory up as you go deeper into the pages, so we are definitely going to need that tweaked a bit still, just wanted to add in a note about it when people go to use the inventory more.



At least the left/right buttons work on the item details page right now, so if you manage to get really deep in your inventory and click on an item, you can still browse through them fairly easy. I'll try get the inventory page to come back to the last one you were on, that alone will make a big difference.