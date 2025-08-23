QoL changes:
-Fixed some minor graphical issues with widescreen fullscreen mode
Gameplay changes:
-White Rune Quest Completion gives each class a bonus skill as well as can change holy to unholy depending on actions of good/evil (Alignment)
-Warrior – Shockwave (line AoE)
-Rogue – Set Trap (random trap for opponents)
-Cleric – Healing Rain (heals party)
-Mage – Lightning Bolt (lightning + stun)
-Noble – Mesmerize (crowd control AoE)
-Barbarian – Rapidheal (triggered passive when physically hit)
-Adventurer – Song of Battle (party buff)
-Steam Achievement for White Rune Quest Completion
-Whirlwind attack no longer hits party members within range of the attack
-Cannot attack/cast spells if there is a wall/door between target and actor
