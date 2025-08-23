 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19708055 Edited 23 August 2025 – 08:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

QoL changes:

-Fixed some minor graphical issues with widescreen fullscreen mode

Gameplay changes:

-White Rune Quest Completion gives each class a bonus skill as well as can change holy to unholy depending on actions of good/evil (Alignment)

                -Warrior – Shockwave (line AoE)

                -Rogue – Set Trap (random trap for opponents)

                -Cleric – Healing Rain (heals party)

                -Mage – Lightning Bolt (lightning + stun)

                -Noble – Mesmerize (crowd control AoE)

                -Barbarian – Rapidheal (triggered passive when physically hit)

                -Adventurer – Song of Battle (party buff)

-Steam Achievement for White Rune Quest Completion

-Whirlwind attack no longer hits party members within range of the attack

-Cannot attack/cast spells if there is a wall/door between target and actor

