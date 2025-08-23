QoL changes:

-Fixed some minor graphical issues with widescreen fullscreen mode

Gameplay changes:

-White Rune Quest Completion gives each class a bonus skill as well as can change holy to unholy depending on actions of good/evil (Alignment)

-Warrior – Shockwave (line AoE)

-Rogue – Set Trap (random trap for opponents)

-Cleric – Healing Rain (heals party)

-Mage – Lightning Bolt (lightning + stun)

-Noble – Mesmerize (crowd control AoE)

-Barbarian – Rapidheal (triggered passive when physically hit)

-Adventurer – Song of Battle (party buff)

-Steam Achievement for White Rune Quest Completion

-Whirlwind attack no longer hits party members within range of the attack

-Cannot attack/cast spells if there is a wall/door between target and actor