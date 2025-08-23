- I added a fun thing for those who get Ending 2 by finding all the secret areas.
- I added the skeleton of a player who reported in the feedback widget in a funny way that he had fallen into infinity outside the map while desperately searching for the key.
- Many minor improvements and fixes.
Please keep reporting anything using the widget in-game or on Discord. I'll check back at least once a month for small fixes or updates!
Edd
update 23/8/2025
