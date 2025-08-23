 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19708032 Edited 23 August 2025 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- I added a fun thing for those who get Ending 2 by finding all the secret areas.
- I added the skeleton of a player who reported in the feedback widget in a funny way that he had fallen into infinity outside the map while desperately searching for the key.
- Many minor improvements and fixes.

Please keep reporting anything using the widget in-game or on Discord. I'll check back at least once a month for small fixes or updates!

Edd

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2195201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link