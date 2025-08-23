 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19707877 Edited 23 August 2025 – 08:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we’ve released a minor update for ✈Velocity Wings✈:

  • Optimized the in-game score display: now only the overall score is shown on the main menu (since showing it during gameplay felt a bit cluttered)

  • Adjusted the collision sizes of some obstacles

  • Improved the pacing of dynamic difficulty to make the overall experience tighter

If you encounter any issues or bugs while playing, please let us know. Your feedback is very important for improvements.

——Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2597502
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link