Hello everyone, we’ve released a minor update for ✈Velocity Wings✈:

Optimized the in-game score display: now only the overall score is shown on the main menu (since showing it during gameplay felt a bit cluttered)

Adjusted the collision sizes of some obstacles

Improved the pacing of dynamic difficulty to make the overall experience tighter

If you encounter any issues or bugs while playing, please let us know. Your feedback is very important for improvements.

——Thank you for your support!