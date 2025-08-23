 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19707860 Edited 23 August 2025 – 08:19:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch V00.05.0000

World 2 has been officially finished. I hope you enjoy it and it's challenges!

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where wall sliding wasn't correctly interacting with gravity inverting.

Fixed an issue where the crumbling platform wasn't behaving correctly. It has been properly disciplined so it behaves correctly.

Fixed a bug where the gravity crystal reversed gravity while the player was still inside of the crystal's area of effect.

Fixed player and enemy collision not behaving consistently.

Discount

To celebrate world 2 being finished, the game will be on a discount!

Changed files in this update

