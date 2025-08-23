 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19707847 Edited 23 August 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.86 introduces a couple nice things
- You can use Dragon Gems and other element-changing items on any party member now, changing their traits permanently
- "Last Resort" skill won't be used during Auto Battle (I tested it, but let me know if it doesn't work)
- I prepared the files for the Lissbeth new look Kickstarter DLC, which will be sent in the next days to backers
Thanks

