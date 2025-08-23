Version 1.86 introduces a couple nice things
- You can use Dragon Gems and other element-changing items on any party member now, changing their traits permanently
- "Last Resort" skill won't be used during Auto Battle (I tested it, but let me know if it doesn't work)
- I prepared the files for the Lissbeth new look Kickstarter DLC, which will be sent in the next days to backers
Thanks
Version 1.86
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update