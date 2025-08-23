Features:
* there is now a custom quest after completing a warehouse, not the standard new business one.
* the consumption tab of the trader's hall now also takes into consideration your shops
* winter mode can now be disabled completely when starting a new game
* you can now set a new price for a good when selling / buying for all trade routes AND all warehouses from the convoy automatic trade helper.
* you can now see all your shops in a list similar to the businesses list
* successfully supplying a shop will now grant additional reputation
* you can now lose your shop if you neglect it for too long (not your own businesses, those are safe)
* there is now a quest to notify you of a shop that has been neglected and could soon be seized
* after losing a shop, an auction is now created for its management. While you're no longer explicitly invited, you can still participate in the auction.
* AI traders can now lose management of their shops. It's random & the chance is low, but it still happens quite often, especially if there are many shops in your world.
* mayors no longer work on the goal to expand the city on their own. That's something you'll need to help them with.
* you will now lose part of your reputation in a city if you lose a shop.
* player reputation is now directly visible in the world view for any discovered city
Bugs:
* shops would sometimes sell less goods than planned.
* the consumption shown in the trader's hall would not take into consideration businesses missing resources
* it was possible to sometimes crash the convoy statistics window when changing the currently viewed trading session.
* an error was thrown when you were in the ship sale window and the ship is taken away because it's in fact temporarily rented.
