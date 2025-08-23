 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19707834 Edited 23 August 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
* there is now a custom quest after completing a warehouse, not the standard new business one.
* the consumption tab of the trader's hall now also takes into consideration your shops
* winter mode can now be disabled completely when starting a new game
* you can now set a new price for a good when selling / buying for all trade routes AND all warehouses from the convoy automatic trade helper.
* you can now see all your shops in a list similar to the businesses list
* successfully supplying a shop will now grant additional reputation
* you can now lose your shop if you neglect it for too long (not your own businesses, those are safe)
* there is now a quest to notify you of a shop that has been neglected and could soon be seized
* after losing a shop, an auction is now created for its management. While you're no longer explicitly invited, you can still participate in the auction.
* AI traders can now lose management of their shops. It's random & the chance is low, but it still happens quite often, especially if there are many shops in your world.
* mayors no longer work on the goal to expand the city on their own. That's something you'll need to help them with.
* you will now lose part of your reputation in a city if you lose a shop.
* player reputation is now directly visible in the world view for any discovered city

Bugs:
* shops would sometimes sell less goods than planned.
* the consumption shown in the trader's hall would not take into consideration businesses missing resources
* it was possible to sometimes crash the convoy statistics window when changing the currently viewed trading session.
* an error was thrown when you were in the ship sale window and the ship is taken away because it's in fact temporarily rented.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2828491
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2828492
  • Loading history…
